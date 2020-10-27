



Kaduna: Pregnant woman feared dead as hoodlums loot palliatives warehouse

A pregnant woman was reportedly killed during a stampede as hoodlums burgled and carted away COVID-19 palliatives at a warehouse in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Council Secretary of Kaura Local Government Council, Mr Sunday Tibishi, disclosed this while speaking to the media on Wednesday. According to him, no arrest has been […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune