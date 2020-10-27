



Tribune Online

NLC, TUC, PENGASSAN, NUPENG, NMA, CMA, others condemn Lekki shooting

The two labour centers in the country – Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), as well as other trade unions and workers associations have condemned the shooting of peaceful protesters with live bullets at Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos. They all expressed concerns at the use of government agents to fire […]

NLC, TUC, PENGASSAN, NUPENG, NMA, CMA, others condemn Lekki shooting

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune