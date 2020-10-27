Police appoint CSP Okuwobi Olabisi PRO Nigeria Police Trust Fund





The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has appointed CSP. Okuwobi Oluseyi Olabisi as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), with immediate effect. The appointment was announced to newsmen by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, of the Fund, Alhaji Suleiman Abba, a retired Inspector General of Police, IGP, in Abuja. According […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune