Police brutality: Oyo residents lodge 46 complaints in nine days

A total of 46 residents of Oyo State have lodged complaints of police brutality with the state government in the past nine days. Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this during a meeting with leaders of #EndSARS protesters, artisans, tradesmen, commercial vehicle operators, motorcyclists held at House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Ibadan, on Tuesday. It will be […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

