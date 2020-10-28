



Tribune Online

BREAKING: After staff protest, UI suspends process of appointment of next VC

After hours of protest by non-academic staff unions of the University of Ibadan (UI) against the processes of appointing the next vice-chancellor of the university, chairman of the university council, Dr Joshua Waklek, at about 2pm on Wednesday, announced the suspension of the process. While announcing the suspension to the non-academic staff who besieged council […]

BREAKING: After staff protest, UI suspends process of appointment of next VC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune