Child protection is a collective responsibility —Experts

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Child protection is a collective responsibility —Experts

Child

It is the responsibility of everyone in the society to protect the girl-child from gender violence and abuse, this has been said. This was the submission of participants at a stakeholders meeting organised by Hope for Second Chance Foundation (HOSEIC) to fight sexual abuse, recently held at the Social Development Staff Training Centre, Samonda, Ibadan. […]

Child protection is a collective responsibility —Experts
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR