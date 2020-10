Tribune Online

Communal clash: Sanwo-Olu reads riot act to miscreants in Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has read a riot act to miscreants and hoodlums in the state, urging them to be law-abiding and peaceful or face the full wrath of the law. Sanwo-Olu gave this vow during a visit to Fagba in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state to assess the level of […]

