



Tribune Online

FG lifts 2,800 with rural women’s grant in Zamfara

No fewer than 2,800 rural women in Zamfara State have benefitted from the N20,000 Federal Government’s Grant Project for Rural Women. The one-off program was launched on Tuesday in Gusau, Zamfara State by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq. According to the statement signed by the Minister’s Special […]

FG lifts 2,800 with rural women’s grant in Zamfara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune