Looting: Osun begins house-to-house search Thursday to fish out perpetrators

As the 72- hour amnesty given by the Osun State government to looters in the state to return all looted properties in their custody expires today, the state government has expressed its intention to commence a house-to-house search on Thursday to fish out the deviants among them. The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola made this known […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune