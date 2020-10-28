Nothing wrong asking the military to intervene to quell riots ―Lagos govt

Nothing wrong asking the military to intervene to quell riots ―Lagos govt

The Lagos State government has said there is nothing wrong in inviting the military to quell riots if it sees the need for such. Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said this to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday night in a telephone interview. Akosile said this in reaction to claims made by […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

