



Tribune Online

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the dismissal of a Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja from the service in relation to the looting of Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja. The Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, disclosed this in a […]

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting in Abuja

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune