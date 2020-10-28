Tribune Online
NSCDC dismisses officer for looting in Abuja
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the dismissal of a Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja from the service in relation to the looting of Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja. The Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, disclosed this in a […]
