NYSC issues certificates to 801 corps members in Niger

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger on Wednesday issued certificates to 801 corps members of the 2019 Batch ‘C’, Stream two. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the certificates were issued to them during a low-key passing out ceremony at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna. Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, the NYSC Coordinator […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune