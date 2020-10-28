PMI: Manufacturing sector contracts for sixth consecutive month – CBN

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), for the month of October, witnessed a contraction for the sixth consecutive month, as it stood at 49.4 index points.

This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its October PMI report released today.

According to the information contained in the report, the Manufacturing PMI index recorded a month-on-month increase owing to improved New orders, faster manufacturing supplier delivery time, and slight changes in production and employment levels.

With 50 per cent and above as an indicator of expansion, the report stated that, out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the…