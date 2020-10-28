



Tribune Online

Reps warn as FG considers regulating of social media

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, warned the Federal Government against a clampdown on social media. Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Honourable Odebunmi Olusegun and Honourable Emmanuel Oghene sounded the warning when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, appeared for the 2021 budget defence. The […]

Reps warn as FG considers regulating of social media

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune