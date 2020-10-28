



Wike announces N20m donation each to families of soldiers, policemen killed by IPOB members

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, announced the donation of N20 million each to families of soldiers and policemen killed by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples Organisation of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo last week. According to reports, five soldiers and three policemen were killed on October 21 while the area command, Oyigbo and […]

