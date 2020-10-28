YSG backs ACF demands seeking referendum

The Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) on Wednesday declared its support for Arewa Consultative Forum’s (ACF) demand seeking a referendum to determine Nigeria’s continued existence as a nation. ACF Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, had in a recent interview, said the North was not afraid of restructuring but preferred a referendum to determine the country’s continued existence, adding […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

