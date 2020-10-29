As state judicial panels of inquiry begin sitting

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
As state judicial panels of inquiry begin sitting

judicial panel

PENULTIMATE week, as the #EndSARS protests raged across the country, the National Economic Council (NEC) directed the immediate establishment of state-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) and other police units. […]

As state judicial panels of inquiry begin sitting
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR