The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians, especially the leaders, at all levels across the country, to use the 2020 Eid-el Maulud celebration to realign themselves to the path of truth, justice, honesty, peace and selfless service for the good of all. The lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority […]

Eid-el Maulud: Reps minority caucus urges unity among Nigerians

Source: Nigerian Tribune