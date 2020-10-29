



Ganduje reinstates suspended aide who attacked President Buhari

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the reinstatement of his suspended Special Adviser on Social Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai. It would be recalled that Yakasai took to his Twitter handle accusing President Buhari of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians who suffered acute poverty, hunger and diseases. Salihu Tanko Yakasai is the […]

