JUST IN: US tells WTO meeting it does not back Okonjo-Iweala as WTO chief

The United States (US) has told a meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Wednesday that it does not back Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next WTO leader, despite cross-regional support for her, two sources at the meeting told Reuters. The move could undermine the global trade body as it seeks to select a […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune