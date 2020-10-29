Lagos govt okays full reopening of schools Monday

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Lagos govt okays full reopening of schools Monday

Lagos, govt, schools, , South-West visit Sanwo-Olu, #EndSARS looters, Disregard ethnic, criminal cases, #EndSARS, Lagos, Lagos, erringpolicemen, We did not order Lekki shooting, Lagos government, #EndSARS, violence, Lagos orders closure of schools

The Lagos State government has directed all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to re-open and continue with their academic activities from next Monday, November 2nd. It also asked students in public schools who stay in hostels to resume a day earlier, Sunday. The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, […]

Lagos govt okays full reopening of schools Monday
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR