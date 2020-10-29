



NBA opposes police parade of people arrested for #EndSARS protests, carting away palliatives, others

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, kicked against what it called parade of hundreds of persons arrested and detained by the police on the suspicion of taking part in the looting of warehouses and carting away palliatives inside them. President of the NBA, Mr Olumide Akpata, who said this in a series of tweets […]

