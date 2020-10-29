



NCDC confirms 150 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,521

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced that the country has recorded 150 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,521. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night. “On the 29th of October 2020, 150 new confirmed cases and 2 […]

