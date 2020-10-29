Ojukwu university female professor kidnapped in Anambra

A university lecturer has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Enugwu-Agidi/Nawgu road in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

The lecturer identified as Prof Silvia Okonkwo of Uruokwe village Enugwu-Ukwu is said to be with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, Anambra State.

She was said to have left for Awka after a Senate meeting with her colleagues in the school.

Confirming the incident, the President-General, Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU), Hon Ndubuisi Obijiofor, in a statement, said it was the second time a lecturer would be fallen victim of the notorious kidnappers on the same spot.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public of the…