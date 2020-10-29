



School enrollment: Zamfara govt registers 38, 357 Almajiris — SUBEB

The Zamfara State government in its effort aimed at reducing out-of-school children has registered 38,357 almajiris, with provision of free uniforms and washing soaps in the 282 registered centres in the state. The executive chairman, Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Maradun, made the disclosure while flagging off the programme of […]

