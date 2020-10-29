



We’ll partner with security agencies to fish out hoodlums behind looting, violence in Osun ― OPC

Osun State chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Thursday expressed its readiness to partner security agencies to fish out hoodlums and miscreants behind violence and looting of public and private properties in the state. The group said it was ready to deal with hoodlums, who recently hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state, […]

