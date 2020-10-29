Why Nigerian varsities can’t run 100% e-learning ― NUC

THE National Universities Commission has listed infrastructure, power, and internet access as some of the major challenges why Nigerian universities cannot operate 100 per cent e-learning for now. In view of the exigencies, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission is also undertaking the review of its 2009 guidelines on e-learning to prepare the grounds for […]

