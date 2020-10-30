



Tribune Online

Amnesty International’s report on Lekki shootings misleading —Presidency

THE Presidency has accused the Amnesty International (AI) of projecting misleading and inaccurate details about recent events surrounding the #EndSARS protest and the attending chaos. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who spoke Wednesday morning on the Channels Television daily programme ‘Sunrise Daily’ said Amnesty International’s report on the […]

Amnesty International’s report on Lekki shootings misleading —Presidency

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune