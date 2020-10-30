



Buhari welcomes international partnerships to accelerate development

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the commitment of the government of Nigeria to work with an international think-tank group and investment promoter, Horasis Global Visions Community, to find solutions to challenges facing the country, its government and corporate entities. He gave this position on Friday in Abuja while speaking at a virtual meeting with the […]

