EndSARS: Hoodlums damage properties worth N75bn in Plateau ― Gov Lalong

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has disclosed that preliminary investigations carried out by a team of experts revealed that properties and goods worth over N75 billion were destroyed by hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest in the State. The governor who disclosed this during an interactive session with the youths in the Plateau […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune