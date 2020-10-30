



Man in court for reckless driving, causing death of pedestrian

A 35-year-old man, Abiodun Afolabi, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a pedestrian. The police charged Afolabi, who resides in Agege in Lagos, with reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without driver’s licence. The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Sunkanmi Adejumo told the court that the defendant drove a Toyota […]

