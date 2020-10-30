Man in court for reckless driving, causing death of pedestrian

By
Headliners
-
3


Tribune Online
Man in court for reckless driving, causing death of pedestrian

reckless driving, death of pedestrian, court, homosexuality, court restrains Gwadabe, Security guard, James Vende, stealing, unlawful land seizure, Enugu court acquits two, labour strike, Laudering, Delta, NLC, Kwara, minimum wage, Inter-Ocean Oil, court, #EndSARS, Nigeria, arbitration cost, nude video, Security guard, fraud, court, Fraudster, court, fraud, Welder, abducting applicant, defrauding, bricklayer, stolen vehicle, pre-paid meter, ondo 2020, Ondo State Police Command, political thugs,court, alleged, cashier, allegedly, Court, Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, the new CAMA?, court, child abuse, Kaduna, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya, false rape allegations, Twitter influencer, Court cautions EFCC, academic qualifications, marital property, Court, judge, allegedly stealing, 15 abortion, court, driver, tyres, Woman arraigned, Kogi court adjourns case, UK Court, FRN, contract award, FG, NPA INTEL, court, bauchi, correctional facility, National Assembly, kano councillors, #endsars, ekiti

A 35-year-old man, Abiodun Afolabi, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a pedestrian. The police charged Afolabi, who resides in Agege in Lagos, with reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without driver’s licence. The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Sunkanmi Adejumo told the court that the defendant drove a Toyota […]

Man in court for reckless driving, causing death of pedestrian
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR