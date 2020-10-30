



Osun govt begins payment of new minimum wage from November 1, lifts embargo on promotions, conversion

The Osun State government on Friday announced that with effect from November 1, it will begin the payment of new minimum wage to its civil servants throughout the state. The government also announced the lifting of the ban on annual salary increment and also embargo on promotions and conversions with immediate effect in order to […]

