COVID-19: NCDC confirms 170 new cases, total rises to 62,691

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, announced that the country has recorded 170 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,691. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night. “On the 30th of October 2020, 170 new confirmed cases and 3 […]

