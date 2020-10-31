Delta govt reviews curfew, now 8:00p.m to 6:00a.m

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Delta govt reviews curfew, now 8:00p.m to 6:00a.m

Okowa calls for prayer, Delta budget, 48-hour curfew,#EndSARS, Asaba, tax relief for SMEs,#EndSARS, Curfew, Delta, budget, delta, Private Okowa, COVID-19, Delta, cases,COVID-19, Delta, Okowa challenges contractors, ICT centre, Delta SEEFOR

The Delta State government has announced a further review of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests from 6:00p.m – 8:00am to 8:00p.m – 6:00p.m. The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in  a statement on Saturday said the reviewed curfew took effect Saturday October 31. The state government, he […]

Delta govt reviews curfew, now 8:00p.m to 6:00a.m
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR