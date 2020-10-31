EndSARS: Property destroyed will set us back for decades, say Ekiti elders

The Ekiti State Council of Elders has condemned the act of looting and arson carried out by some hoodlums in the state during the #EndSARS protest, saying the act would set the country back for decades to come.

They described it as an unfortunate and criminal acts which are alien to the culture and tradition of the state.

The council also appealed to the protesting youths under the banner of #EndSARS to sheathe their swords and allow the government to fashion out ways to meet their demands.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Council’s President, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi ; Secretary, Mr Niyi Ajibulu and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Bayo Orire and made available to Tribune…