Gombe gov donates facility for establishment of Police Tactical Training School

Gombe gov donates facility for establishment of Police Tactical Training School

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has again reiterated his administration’s commitment to work in partnership with security agencies in order to achieve Government’s primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizenry.  The Governor gave the assurance when he granted audience to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, who was represented […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

