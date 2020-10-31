



Tribune Online

Gov Bello sets up 9-man committee to assess level of destruction in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has set up a high-powered Committee to assess the violence unleashed on the Confluence City of Lokoja earlier this week by hoodlums hiding under the guise of #EndSARS protests. It would be recalled that the hoodlums attacked and vandalized warehouses, public institutions, private businesses and residences from where […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune