How is gum disease linked to inflammation, heart disease, cancer?

New research reveals how gum disease might exacerbate inflammation elsewhere in the body. The findings help explain associations between gum disease and several other conditions that involve excessive inflammation. In gum disease, or periodontitis, bacteria in dental plaque provoke an attack by the immune system. This triggers inflammation, which over time, erodes the soft tissue […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune