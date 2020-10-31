I have heartburn | Tribune Online

My problem is that for the past two months I have been having a burning sensation in the upper part of my chest. This is worse on lying down. It is also so bad that I sometimes have to sleep with my head propped up in bed. I have used several antacids and drugs but the condition has persisted. Your urgent help is needed.

Henry (by SMS)

The description you have given shows that your digestive juices (either acidic or alkaline) from your stomach are flowing back into the section of your food passage that is in your chest. This is usually caused by the weakness of the valve that is before your stomach which normally prevents the juices from flowing backwards. This usually occurs when you…