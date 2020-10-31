



My wife eloped with her herbalist-lover for 8 yrs —Man

Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has adjourned till November 2, judgment on the divorce suit brought before it by a man, Musibau Azeez, against his wife, Morufat Azeez. Musibau alleged that his wife had constantly brought him ill-luck, poverty and sickness since he reconciled with her after she eloped with her lover, […]

