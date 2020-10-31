Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation begins sitting Nov 5

Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation begins sitting Nov 5

The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation set up to investigate complaints and petitions of victims of police brutality and abuse of human rights by security operatives, will begin sitting on Thursday, November 5. This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (retd), shortly after a meeting of the Panel, that […]

