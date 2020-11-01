



Tribune Online

AEDC reverts to revised service-based reflective tariff

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Sunday, said it has reverted to the revised service-based reflective tariff as approved by the regulatory agency. The new tariff is effective 1st November 2020. In a statement issued by the Company’s General Manager, Communications, Oyebode Fadipe, the DisCo stated that customers on the pre-paid platform will be […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune