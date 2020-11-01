COVID-19: Lagos govt directs workers on GL 1-12 to resume work on Monday

COVID-19: Lagos govt directs workers on GL 1-12 to resume work on Monday

Lagos State government has directed that all public servants on Salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were directed to work from home since March, 2020, following the breakout of COVID-19 pandemic, should resume work at their various offices with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this directive through a circular titled: […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

