COVID-19: Lockdown in England could be extended, says PM Boris Johnson

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday, Reuters reports. Johnson announced on Saturday that the lockdown across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and […]

