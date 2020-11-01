



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: After the ‘powerless masses’ spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s planned reforms. THE United Nations had designated 1985 […]

#EndSARS: After the ‘powerless masses’ spoke

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune