I lost my pregnancy in SARS detention, victim tells Lagos panel of inquiry

A female victim of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) abuse, Mrs Ndubuisi Obiechina, has said she lost her pregnancy of two and a half months when she was arrested and detained for 22 days by men of the SARS in Ikeja, Lagos State. Obiechina, on Saturday, told retired Justice Doris Okuwobi Judicial panel of Inquiry sitting […]

