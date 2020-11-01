



Lawmaker takes 100 Kwara youths, women off streets

Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district in Kwara State, Oyelola Ashiru, has empowered 100 out-of-school youth across three Local Government Areas of Offa, Oyun and Ifelodun of the senatorial district. The training and empowerment scheme, which was specifically designed for out-of-school individuals, mostly youth and women, saw the beneficiaries being taken through various training sessions […]

