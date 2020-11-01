



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 62,853

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, announced that the country has recorded 162 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,853. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle. “On the 31st of October 2020, 162 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till […]

Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 62,853

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune