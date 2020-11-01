



Tribune Online

Over 300 hoodlums vandalised NPA headquarters, destroyed 60 vehicles ― Bala Usman

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, on Sunday, revealed that over 300 hoodlums, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, attacked, vandalised and burnt sections of the agency’s headquarters situated at 26/28, Marina road in Lagos. This is even as the NPA MD added that 27 vehicles parked within the premises […]

Over 300 hoodlums vandalised NPA headquarters, destroyed 60 vehicles ― Bala Usman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune