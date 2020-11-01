PDP alleges plot to cover up fraud in handling of COVID-19 palliative 

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
PDP alleges plot to cover up fraud in handling of COVID-19 palliative 

PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged a design by Federal Government officials to use the invasion of CACOVID palliative warehouses to escape investigation into the reported stealing and criminal diversion of funds and palliatives provided by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main opposition party made the claim […]

PDP alleges plot to cover up fraud in handling of COVID-19 palliative 
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR